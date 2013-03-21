March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 4, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 102.005
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BoAML, Credit Suisse, DZ, HSBC,
Nomura & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0765766703
Data supplied by International Insider.