March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.10 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 28, 2023
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 250bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 250bp
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.