March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.10 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 28, 2023

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 250bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 250bp

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

