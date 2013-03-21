Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 117.115
Reoffer yield 2.378 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes Launched under issuer's covered Bond
Programme.
The issue size will total 2.4 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010920900