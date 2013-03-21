March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower UPC Holding BV
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 539 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct February 2013 Bund
Reg S ISIN XS0909769407
144A ISIN XS0909770249
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 605 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct February 2023 Swiss Govt
Reg S ISIN XS0909771056
144A ISIN XS0909771999
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, Caly,
Nomura, RBS, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley & UBS
Ratings B2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York
