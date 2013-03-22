* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.22 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday by fears Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro zone economic activity further underscored the troubles ailing the region. * Foreign investors bought 3.68 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 0.30 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.48 percent. * After a key ally of the ruling coalition pulled out, investors are concerned about the fate of proposed reform bills and await action by the government to revive sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)