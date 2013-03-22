* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.22
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.05 percent.
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday by fears
Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro zone
economic activity further underscored the troubles ailing the
region.
* Foreign investors bought 3.68 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 0.30 billion rupees of stocks on
Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.48 percent.
* After a key ally of the ruling coalition pulled out,
investors are concerned about the fate of proposed reform bills
and await action by the government to revive sentiment.
