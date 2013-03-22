* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.93 percent on Thursday, may edge lower in opening deals. * Traders will take cues from the Reserve Bank of India's open market operation to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. * A drop in global crude oil prices is also seen helping sentiment marginally. * Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 7.90 to 7.96 percent range on Friday with major downside to yields unlikely ahead of the upcoming debt supplies in the new fiscal starting April and amid tight cash conditions. * The central bank's statement that there is limited scope for future rate cuts is also likely to keep bonds in a sell mode. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)