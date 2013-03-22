* USD/INR is expected to open stronger versus its close of 54.2750/2850, tracking weakness in regional sharemarkets and currencies. * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday by fears Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro zone economic activity further underscored the troubles ailing the region. * The pair is seen opening around 54.40 and moving in a 54.25 to 54.60 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.2 percent. Traders will watch the sharemarket movement during the day for cues. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)