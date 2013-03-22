* Company not looking to enter 3D printing
* Shares have risen more than 90 pct since debuting in
February 2012
* Plans to grow revenue by at least 25 pct annually
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 22 Proto Labs Inc (PRLB.N), which supplies
custom-made prototypes to the medical and aerospace sectors, is
planning to make its first acquisition in 14 years of existence
to add manufacturing knowhow but does not intend to invest in 3D
printing technology.
3D printing has been gaining popularity and while some
investors and analysts believe the technology can dramatically
change the way things are manufactured, Chief Executive Bradley
Cleveland said it was slow and unsuitable for commercial needs.
An association with companies such as 3D Systems Corp
(DDD.N) and Stratasys Ltd (SSYS.O) has arguably helped Proto
Labs' shares to follow the upward trajectory of the current Wall
Street favorites.
Shares of Proto Labs have risen more than 90 percent since
the company went public in February 2012.
Cleveland, however, drew a distinction between 3D printing
and the prototypes that his company makes for customers such as
Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and Danaher Corp (DHR.N).
"We don't want to get into the world of selling printers,"
Cleveland said in an interview with Reuters.
3D printing creates solid objects from a digital model by
laying down successive thin layers of material. Proto Labs'
method involves chipping away at large blocks of material until
the desired object is formed.
Some analysts have said the growing popularity of 3D
printing and the availability of cheap 3D printers could hurt
small-volume manufacturers, like Proto Labs, which specialize in
making prototypes.
U.S. President Barack Obama mentioned the technology in his
State of the Union address last month, terming it as having "the
potential to revolutionize the way we make almost everything".(link.reuters.com/fuw85t)
But Cleveland said 3D printing was unsuitable for commercial
needs.
"It is dramatically slower, and the choices of material you
have are very few in number," he said. "They are not approved
for any kind of production, the vast majority of them at least."
Proto Labs makes custom prototypes out of plastic and metal,
among other materials, using a proprietary software that
automates tasks such as analyzing designs and simulating the
manufacturing process, helping it achieve quick turnaround time.
"Proto Labs can make you thousands of parts in a few days,"
said Brian Drab, analyst at William Blair & Co. "Good luck doing
that from a 3D printer in a couple of days."
Cleveland declined to say how much the company would be
willing to pay for an acquisition, or which assets it would be
targeting.
But the chief executive, who co-founded laser 3D printing
company AeroMet before joining Proto Labs, said he expected
Proto Labs to be "significantly larger" within a couple of
years.
"We plan to maintain at least 25 percent top-line growth,"
said Cleveland, who has been chief executive of the Maple Plain,
Minnesota-based company since 2001.
Annual revenue at Proto Labs, founded as Protomold Company
Inc, has grown almost threefold in the past five years. It has a
market value of about $1.15 billion.
Revenue is estimated to grow by an average of 23.6 percent
over the next two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)
((sruthi.ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com)(Within U.S.+1 646 223
8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging:
sruthi.ramakrishnan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: PROTOLABS ACQUISITION/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.