* USD/INR opens stronger at 54.33/34 versus its close of 54.2750/2850 on Thursday tracking weakness in regional sharemarkets and currencies. * Traders say dollar inflows towards share auction by the government to sell 5.8 percent stake in state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), which is expected to raise about $275 million, is likely to limit the USD upside. * Asian shares and the euro pressured by fears Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro zone economic activity further underscores the troubles ailing the region. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.15 to 54.60 range during the session. * The main share index trading down marginally in preopen trade. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)