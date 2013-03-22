* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 7.95 percent, continuing to hover near 2-1/2 month highs. * "Traders are short so they would like to take yields up and mutual funds are continuous sellers," says a dealer with a foreign bank. * Traders will take cues from the Reserve Bank of India's open market operation to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 7.90 to 7.96 percent range on Friday with a major downside to yields unlikely ahead of the upcoming debt supplies in the new fiscal starting April and amid tight cash conditions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)