* Shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd gain 1.3 percent,
recovering from the previous session's falls after unit Jaguar
Land Rover Ltd (JLR) said late on Thursday it did
not expect sales in China to be hurt by the new fuel standard
norms in the country.
* "The business is not anticipating any negative impact on sales
in the Chinese market," JLR said in a statement, citing steps
already taken to downsize engines, reduce vehicle weight and a
new diesel technology.
* Shares in Tata Motors fell 4.2 percent on Thursday on worries
that China's new stringent fuel economy standards, which mandate
tough emission rules by 2015, would adversely impact JLR's sales
in the country, its fastest-growing market.
* Morgan Stanley recommends using weakness in Tata Motors shares
to add positions and maintains its "overweight" rating on the
stock.
