* The BSE index is down 0.02 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.03 percent higher. * Shares remain choppy after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, raising doubts about the fate of government's reforms. * Asian shares also hovered near their lowest in nearly three months on Friday and the euro was under pressure as investors grew concerned about a possible debt default by Cyprus and deteriorating economic activity in the euro zone. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent, recovering from the previous session's falls after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) said late on Thursday it does not expect any negative impact in sales in China from the new fuel standard norms in the country. * HDFC Bank Ltd gains 1.1 percent as falls of 5.1 percent this week were seen as overdone. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls 0.7 percent after Bank of America-Merill Lynch replaced it with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in its model portfolio. Sun Pharma's shares were up 0.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)