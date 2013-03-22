* The BSE index is down 0.02 percent while the 50-share
NSE index is 0.03 percent higher.
* Shares remain choppy after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
party pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, raising
doubts about the fate of government's reforms.
* Asian shares also hovered near their lowest in nearly three
months on Friday and the euro was under pressure as
investors grew concerned about a possible debt default by Cyprus
and deteriorating economic activity in the euro zone.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent, recovering from
the previous session's falls after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
(JLR) said late on Thursday it does not expect any
negative impact in sales in China from the new fuel standard
norms in the country.
* HDFC Bank Ltd gains 1.1 percent as falls of 5.1
percent this week were seen as overdone.
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls 0.7 percent after
Bank of America-Merill Lynch replaced it with Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd in its model portfolio. Sun Pharma's
shares were up 0.2 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)