* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.97 percent, continuing to hover near its 2-1/2 month high. * "It seems that few stop-losses have got triggered and people are also shorting before March-end," says a primary dealer. * Bidding on for the Reserve Bank of India's open market operation to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds. * Yields on course for a second week of rise, up 11 bps.