* Shares in India's Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fall 2.7 percent, tracking a slump in parent company Oracle Corp on Thursday after the U.S. software maker's Q3 revenue fell far short of expectations. * Oracle Corp blamed its rapidly expanding salesforce for a severe miss in third-quarter software sales and warned that its ailing hardware business will lose more ground this quarter, driving its shares 8 percent lower on Wednesday. * It was Oracle Corp shares' biggest percentage drop since December 2011. * Oracle Corp owns 80.3 percent in Oracle Financial Services via a subsidiary. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)