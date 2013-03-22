* The BSE index is down 0.37 percent, heading for a
sixth day of falls, while the 50-share NSE index is 0.14
percent lower, with both indexes close to breaking their 200-day
moving average.
* Shares losing ground after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
party pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, raising
doubts about the fate of government's reforms.
* Asian shares also hovered near their lowest in nearly three
months on Friday as investors grew concerned about a possible
debt default by Cyprus and deteriorating economic activity in
the euro zone.
* ICICI Bank falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of
India down 1 percent on fears RBI may not ease interest
rates in May, dealers say.
* Dealers add that risk aversion is also weighing on blue chips
like Tata Motors Ltd, which is down 2.9 percent after
earlier rising as much as 1.7 percent.
