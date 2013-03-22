* The BSE index is down 0.37 percent, heading for a sixth day of falls, while the 50-share NSE index is 0.14 percent lower, with both indexes close to breaking their 200-day moving average. * Shares losing ground after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, raising doubts about the fate of government's reforms. * Asian shares also hovered near their lowest in nearly three months on Friday as investors grew concerned about a possible debt default by Cyprus and deteriorating economic activity in the euro zone. * ICICI Bank falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India down 1 percent on fears RBI may not ease interest rates in May, dealers say. * Dealers add that risk aversion is also weighing on blue chips like Tata Motors Ltd, which is down 2.9 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)