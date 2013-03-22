* Indian three-day cash rates at 7.70/7.75 percent, above the new repo rate of 7.50 percent on reporting Friday. It closed at 7.60/7.70 percent on Thursday. * Banks borrow 905.15 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window at its morning auction, highlighting continued cash tightness. * "The stress seems to be there for the next couple of weeks amid non-spending from the government and year-end adjustments," says Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital. * "However, the pressure is expected to subside from the beginning of the next fiscal given the continuity in OMO backed by reversal of surplus money into the system," he adds. * Cash deficit is expected to remain between 850 billion-1 trillion rupees until the end of March. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)