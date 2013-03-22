* USD/INR extends gains to 54.39/40 versus its previous close of 54.2750/2850, tracking losses in the domestic share market. * Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and gold stayed close to a one-month high on Friday as Cyprus scrambled to find a solution to its funding crisis and concern over the health of the euro zone mounted. * Traders say fiscal year-end and month-end dollar demand from importers especially oil seen helping the dollar. * Dealers say there were some dollar inflows seen towards the SAIL stake sale but the flows were not too large. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)