* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 2 basis points to 7.26 percent while the 1-year OIS rate remains steady at 7.54 percent, bear steepening the rate curve. * Traders expect the 5-year rate to be supported around 7.35 levels but a close above 7.24 percent will cause an immediate jump to around 7.34 levels, they say. * Goldman Sachs recommends paying the 5-year rate with a target of 7.5 percent, it said in a note on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)