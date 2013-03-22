* Indian bond and forex markets are likely to remain range-bound in the last week of the current fiscal year. * The week will be shortened by two trading holidays on Wednesday and Friday. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to ease somewhat on year-end buying from banks after hitting two-and-a-half month high earlier in the day, on continued disappointment over the RBI's cautious statement on monetary policy earlier this week. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a range of 7.90 percent to 7.98 percent next week. * The rupee is expected to remain under pressure as month-end and year-end dollar demand from importers hurts. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 54.10 to 54.70 range next week, say traders. * Traders will continue to watch developments on the political front after the withdrawal of a key regional ally from the ruling coalition this week and developments in Cyprus and the euro zone for further direction. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Weds: Markets shut for a local holiday Thurs: Balance of Payments, current account data, trade data (1130 GMT) Fri: Markets closed for local holiday, forex reserves data (1130 GMT) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)