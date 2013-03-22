* A holiday-shortened week is expected to see low volumes in share markets, which may enhance volatility ahead of the expiry of future and options derivative contracts on Thursday. * Traders will continue to watch developments on the political front after a key regional ally withdrew from the ruling coalition. * The situation in Cyprus and the broader euro zone will also be closely tracked. * India's two main indexes close to breaking their 200-day moving averages (DMA). The BSE index 200 DMA stands at 18,520 points, while the NSE index average lies at 5616.71 points. * Defensive shares like ITC Ltd and Cipla Ltd may outperform amid expected volatility, rising risk, traders said. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Weds: Markets shut for a local holiday Thurs: Expiry of March derivatives contracts, Balance of Payments, current account data, trade data (1130 GMT) Fri: Markets closed for local holiday, forex reserves data (1130 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)