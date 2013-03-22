* A holiday-shortened week is expected to see low volumes in
share markets, which may enhance volatility ahead of the expiry
of future and options derivative contracts on Thursday.
* Traders will continue to watch developments on the political
front after a key regional ally withdrew from the ruling
coalition.
* The situation in Cyprus and the broader euro zone will also be
closely tracked.
* India's two main indexes close to breaking their 200-day
moving averages (DMA). The BSE index 200 DMA stands at
18,520 points, while the NSE index average lies at
5616.71 points.
* Defensive shares like ITC Ltd and Cipla Ltd
may outperform amid expected volatility, rising risk, traders
said.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Weds: Markets shut for a local holiday
Thurs: Expiry of March derivatives contracts, Balance of
Payments, current account data, trade data (1130 GMT)
Fri: Markets closed for local holiday, forex reserves data (1130
GMT)
