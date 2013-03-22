I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49300 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 35000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 33000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21800 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9400 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 18800 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 570 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 260 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 200 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 31600 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14700 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 825 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 855 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 800 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 835 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1090 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1190 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1415 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 121000 2. Rapeseed Oil 67000 3. Sunflower Oil 68500 4. Kardi Oil 102000 5. Linseed Oil 86000 6. Sesame Oil 135000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 74500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 50000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) NQ 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 46200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 70000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 60500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 77500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 120000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 545 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 585 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 34000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 820 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified