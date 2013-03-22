BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties says May contracted sales was approximately RMB7.26 billion
* Group's contracted sales for month of May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.780
Reoffer yield 1.311 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0910489904
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.