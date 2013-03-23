BANGALORE, March 23 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35100 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28700 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 37700 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 38000 ICS-105(28mm) 37800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38000 ICS-105(29mm) 38100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38300 ICS-105(30mm) 38500 ICS-105(31mm) 39500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 47500