* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to fall in opening trades after government eases investing by foreign investors in debt. * "The move will help arrest the fall in yields seen over the past few sessions. Bonds should open about 0.10-0.15 rupees higher," says a senior dealer. The 10-year yield closed Friday trading at 7.96 percent, up 11 bps last week. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday. * Dealers say the move may help steepen the yield curve as foreign funds prefer shorter-end papers. * State-run oil refiners raised diesel prices by about 1 pct from Saturday.