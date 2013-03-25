* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.84 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.97 percent. * The euro and Asian shares rose on Monday after Cyprus did a last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout hours before a deadline to avert a financial collapse on the Mediterranean island. * Foreign investors sold 0.14 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.35 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.3 percent. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * Analysts say easing rules for foreign investors in government bonds and corporate bonds is a positive for Indian shares. Rate sensitives and high-beta stocks such as State Bank of India are expected to gain. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)