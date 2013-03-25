* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.84
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.97 percent.
* The euro and Asian shares rose on Monday after Cyprus did a
last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro
($13 billion) bailout hours before a deadline to avert a
financial collapse on the Mediterranean island.
* Foreign investors sold 0.14 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 1.35 billion rupees of stocks on
Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.3 percent.
* India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional
investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract
inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday.
* Analysts say easing rules for foreign investors in government
bonds and corporate bonds is a positive for Indian shares. Rate
sensitives and high-beta stocks such as State Bank of India
are expected to gain.
