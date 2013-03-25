* USD/INR is expected to open lower on global risk-on and the government's move to ease investment in debt by foreigners, traders said. The pair last closed at 54.33/34. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading 0.72 percent higher, while the broader MSCI ex-Japan index is 0.92 percent up. * Asian currencies trading with gains versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The euro rose broadly on Monday after Cyprus clinched a deal with international lenders for a bailout aimed at saving the country from financial meltdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)