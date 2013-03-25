* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased in early trade taking comfort from government's decision to relax foreign investment in debt. * However, the gains in bonds were limited due to return of risk-on sentiment globally after European Union sources said Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal to avert financial meltdown on the Mediterranean island. * The 10-year Indian bond yield was trading at 7.95 percent and is expected to move in 7.91-7.96 percent band in the day. The bond had closed at 7.96 percent on Friday. * Dealers expect positive local sentiment following the government's decision to ease the sub-limit restrictions on government and corporate bonds to outweigh the global risk-on sentiment. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday. * Dealers say the move may help steepen the yield curve as foreign funds prefer shorter-end papers. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)