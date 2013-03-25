UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased in early trade taking comfort from government's decision to relax foreign investment in debt. * However, the gains in bonds were limited due to return of risk-on sentiment globally after European Union sources said Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal to avert financial meltdown on the Mediterranean island. * The 10-year Indian bond yield was trading at 7.95 percent and is expected to move in 7.91-7.96 percent band in the day. The bond had closed at 7.96 percent on Friday. * Dealers expect positive local sentiment following the government's decision to ease the sub-limit restrictions on government and corporate bonds to outweigh the global risk-on sentiment. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday. * Dealers say the move may help steepen the yield curve as foreign funds prefer shorter-end papers. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)