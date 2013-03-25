* J.P.Morgan upgrades Coal India Ltd to "neutral" from "underweight", saying the drop in the share price this year is making the risk reward "relatively more attractive." * The investment bank expects Coal India to pay out a dividend at 45 percent and sees a likely increase in power coal sale prices. * The government's planned stake sale would be an opportunity to add the stock, J.P. Morgan adds. * Coal India shares gain 0.7 percent, after falling 16.4 percent this year, underperforming a 3.6 percent fall in the broader NSE index this year. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)