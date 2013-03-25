* USD/INR near a one-week low in line with positive global risk sentiment and on the government move to allow investment in debt by foreigners, traders said. The pair at 54.09/10 versus 54.33/34 Friday close, hitting its lowest level since Mar. 19 in trade. * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * The euro rose broadly on Monday after Cyprus clinched a deal with international lenders for a bailout aimed at saving the country from financial meltdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)