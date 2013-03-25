* The BSE index gains 0.66 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rises 0.6 percent. * Banking shares gain after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month. * Banks are big buyers of debt and could benefit from rising bond prices. * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1 percent. * Oil-related shares gain after Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, said in a statement it would raise diesel prices by about 1 percent from Saturday. * IOC gains 1.5 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd is up 3.3 percent * Asian shares also gain on Monday after Cyprus did a last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout hours before a deadline to avert a financial collapse on the Mediterranean island. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)