* Shares in Nestle India Ltd fall 1 percent after the Indian unit of Nestle Group said late on Friday it would implement a staggered increase in royalty payments of 0.2 percent per year over the next five years to the parent company. * UBS says the increase would reduce its earnings per share estimates for Nestle India by 1-3 percent in calendar years 2014-2016, calling the impact "marginal." * The investment bank adds Nestle India can offset its royalty payments with a favourable portfolio mix that saves on raw material costs and by gaining scale efficiencies. * UBS maintains its positive outlook on the stock, with a "buy" rating and a target price of 5,750 rupees, citing expectations for volume growth. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)