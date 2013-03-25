* Indian infrastructure shares, including GMR Infrastructure Ltd, gain on hopes of additional foreign investment in infrastructure bonds after the government eased some of the debt investment restrictions. * Analysts also cite hopes of measures to revive stalled infrastructure projects. * "We expect a 'big bang' focus on stalled projects, with the Cabinet Committee on Investment meeting far more frequently and with more conclusive recommendations," Deutsche Bank said in a note dated Sunday. * GMR Infrastructure shares are up 12 percent and IRB Infrastructures Developers rises 4.2 percent. Bharat Heavy Electricals is up 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)