* Deutsche Bank believes the recent investor pessimism in India is overdone and sticks to its BSE target of 22,500 by the end of December. * Deutsche says the government may shift to executive decisions to pass its agenda, focusing on actions that do not require parliamentary approval, thus reducing concerns about its reform agenda after a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition. * The bank also expects government spending to return in the new fiscal year starting in April, thus easing liquidity shortages. * The infrastructure sector could also see a pick-up in activity after the approval process for environmental and forest clearances was de-linked, while noting that stalled projects will be a focus for the government. * Deutsche adds the government could announce next month an increase in domestic gas pricing, accelerating new investments in oil and gas exploration, while also announcing measures friendly to exporters. * The bank says its top picks remain Axis Bank Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)