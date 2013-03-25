* Deutsche Bank believes the recent investor pessimism in India
is overdone and sticks to its BSE target of 22,500 by
the end of December.
* Deutsche says the government may shift to executive decisions
to pass its agenda, focusing on actions that do not require
parliamentary approval, thus reducing concerns about its reform
agenda after a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition.
* The bank also expects government spending to return in the new
fiscal year starting in April, thus easing liquidity shortages.
* The infrastructure sector could also see a pick-up in activity
after the approval process for environmental and forest
clearances was de-linked, while noting that stalled projects
will be a focus for the government.
* Deutsche adds the government could announce next month an
increase in domestic gas pricing, accelerating new investments
in oil and gas exploration, while also announcing measures
friendly to exporters.
* The bank says its top picks remain Axis Bank Ltd,
Bank of Baroda, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti
Suzuki India Ltd, Punjab National Bank,
Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
and UltraTech Cement Ltd.
(rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com /
manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)