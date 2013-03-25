* Indian one-day cash rates rise to 7.70/7.75 percent from Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent, as a new two-week cycle begins on Monday and as banks increase their borrowing with the end of the fiscal year approaching. * Demand for funds from banks is typically higher in the first week of the reporting cycle as banks borrow more to cover their positions. * "The system is short, and there is genuine demand for funds at the year-end," a dealer at a private bank said. * Dealers say the cash rate is expected to remain above the repo rate until the end of March and ease next month when government spending kicks in. * Banks borrowed 1.49 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, indicating the extent of liquidity tightness in the system. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)