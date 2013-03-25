* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.24 percent while the 1-year OIS rate also 1 bp down at 7.52 percent. * Traders expect 7.32 percent for the 5-year and 7.57 percent for 1-year to be difficult to break on upside. * Dealer says 1-year at 7.60 percent is pricing in one rate cut for the rest of the year, which most probably can happen in May. * The OIS curve has shown bear-steepening with 5-year up 10 bps, while 1-year has risen 2 bps since the RBI's cautious rate outlook. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)