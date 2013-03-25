* The BSE index is down 0.27 percent, heading for a seventh day of fall, while the 50-share NSE index is 0.25 percent lower, near its lowest level since March 22. * Both indexes are close to breaking their 200-day moving averages. The BSE index is a shade above its lowest intraday level since Nov. 27, 2012. * Dealers say the indexes are falling due to concerns other allies could withdraw support from the ruling coalition, after the withdrawal of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party last week. * Blue chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd drops 0.4 percent and Bharti Airtel Ltd is down 1.6 percent. * Weak Indian shares contrast with the rally in global shares after Cyprus clinched a tough last-ditch bailout deal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)