By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, March 26 PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI.JK) plans to sell up to 40 percent of its life insurance unit, its top official said on Tuesday, as the country's fourth largest lender seeks to profit from global interest in Southeast Asia's insurance market.

BNI chief executive Gatot Mudiantoro Suwondo indicated he would like the entire insurance unit to be priced at nearly $2 billion, saying it should at least match the $1.65 billion valuation of PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas in 2011.

Southeast Asia has become a hotbed of insurance deal making, with insurance M&A in the region hitting a record $13.1 billion last year compared to a total of $3.9 billion in the previous four years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BNI is looking to take advantage of this international demand and has hired France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as an advisor for the sale of its insurance unit.

Suwondo told Reuters he was confident there would be buyers this year, even though its life insurance unit is smaller than Sinarmas, which Japan's MS&AD (8725.T) bought a 50 percent stake in for around $825 million in 2011.

"We're looking for partners who have the expertise and the money," the 58-year-old CEO said in his office at the company's headquarters in Jakarta. "We have 14 million (banking) customers. It is as easy as hunting in a zoo."

Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, as rapid economic growth make insurance products more affordable for its 240 million consumers.

Indonesia has life insurance penetration of only 1.3 percent, compared to an average of 5.8 percent in all of Asia and 8.1 percent in the United States.

That has made the vast archipelago a top expansion target for many foreign players including Swiss, Japanese and Korean insurers.

DEBT HAIRCUT

Suwondo, who is a brother-in-law of Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said that the company is also trying to recover some of its troubled debt dating back to the 1997 Asian financial crisis, when many of its debtors defaulted.

Late last year the constitutional court cleared the way for state-owned banks to restructure or sell their non-performing loans. Until then, only private banks had been allowed to do this.

"It create a debt overhang - if we don't cut it then it will never be settled," Suwondo said, adding that the lender is planning to seek approval from shareholders to conduct a 4.5 trillion rupiah ($461.89 million) haircut starting this year.

Suwondo said the plan, if approved, would be positive for the company's net profit this year.

BNI, which has a market value of $8.6 billion, has also secured government approval to buy state-owned investment banking firm PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia. The lender wants to use the acquisition to increase its fee-based income through facilitating IPOs and bonds issuance, Suwondo said.

($1 = 9,742.5 rupiah)

(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

