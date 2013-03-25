* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 7.98 percent from the previous close, off its session low of 7.95 percent. * Dealers cite continued concerns about political instability a week after the withdrawal of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party from the ruling coalition. * The government's move to ease restrictions in debt for foreigners has limited the impact as it was not expected to significantly increase flows in the short term. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)