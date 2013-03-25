March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited
Guarantor China State Construction International Holdings Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 2, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.542
Reoffer yield 3.225 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5 years Treasury
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corporation
Hong Kong Securities Limited and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
