* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely be rangebound as dealers largely stay away from fresh buying as the end of the fiscal year approaches. The yield came off a session high of 7.99 percent to close at 7.95 percent on Monday. * Dealers will closely watch further political developments as stability of the government is key to the continued reforms push. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday in choppy trading after a bailout deal for Cyprus improved the outlook for fuel demand in the euro zone. * India's move to ease restrictions in government debt for foreigners will have limited impact in the short term as most of the current limit is utilised. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)