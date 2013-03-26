BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely be rangebound as dealers largely stay away from fresh buying as the end of the fiscal year approaches. The yield came off a session high of 7.99 percent to close at 7.95 percent on Monday. * Dealers will closely watch further political developments as stability of the government is key to the continued reforms push. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday in choppy trading after a bailout deal for Cyprus improved the outlook for fuel demand in the euro zone. * India's move to ease restrictions in government debt for foreigners will have limited impact in the short term as most of the current limit is utilised. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'