* USD/INR likely to open higher around 54.25-54.28 levels, tracking heavy euro losses in Asian trade and negative stock outlook, foreign bank dealer says. The pair last closed at 54.175/185. * Foreign funds were provisional net buyers of $132.52 million on Monday, despite continued stock weakness. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading 0.5 percent down, while the broader MSCI ex-Japan index is 0.28 percent lower. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)