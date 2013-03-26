* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.49
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 0.3 percent.
* Asian shares fell and the euro was capped on Tuesday as
investors contemplated potential flow-on risks from the Cyprus
bailout scheme.
* Foreign investors sold 7.17 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 4.25 billion rupees of stocks on
Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.29 percent.
* Domestic factors continue to remain crucial for Indian shares
after the central bank last week stuck to its cautious stance on
future rate cuts and key ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
withdrew from the ruling coalition.
