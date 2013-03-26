* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.49 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.3 percent. * Asian shares fell and the euro was capped on Tuesday as investors contemplated potential flow-on risks from the Cyprus bailout scheme. * Foreign investors sold 7.17 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.25 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.29 percent. * Domestic factors continue to remain crucial for Indian shares after the central bank last week stuck to its cautious stance on future rate cuts and key ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) withdrew from the ruling coalition. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)