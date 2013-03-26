* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.94 percent as some buying kicks in during a holiday-shortened week. * Some dealers expect a cautious rally in the coming weeks, given the continuity in Open Market Operations and introduction of new benchmarks in due course. * Wednesday and Friday are local market holidays in what is the last week of the fiscal year. * Dealers will closely watch further political developments as stability of the government is key to the continued reforms push. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday in choppy trading after a bailout deal for Cyprus improved the outlook for fuel demand in the euro zone. * India's move to ease restrictions in government debt for foreigners will have limited impact in the short term as most of the current limit is utilised. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)