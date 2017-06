* Morgan Stanley upgrades India's Reliance Communications Ltd to "equal-weight" from "underweight," citing improving outlook for the telecoms sector due to higher tariffs, falling capex, and "more attractive" valuations. * However, Morgan Stanley warns a key risk remains in Reliance Communications' debt levels, estimating its net debt to EBITDA at around five times and calling it the highest in the industry. * Reliance Communications shares were up 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)