* USD/INR rises to 54.3525/3600, tracking negative local shares and heavy losses in the euro in Asian trade. The pair last closed at 54.175/185. * Traders said a few stopgaps were getting triggered, which prompted dollar buying. * India's benchmark BSE stock index was down 0.17 percent, while the broader NSE index was down 0.16 percent, after the two indices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Monday. * The euro was hit by fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com/; shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)