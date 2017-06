* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.14 percent, breaking below its 200-day moving average. * The benchmark BSE index falls 0.19 percent. * Indexes appear headed for an eighth consecutive session of declines as blue chips continue to be weighed down by worries over political stability. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1.5 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is down 1.2 percent. * Falls also track lower Asian shares as investors contemplate potential risks from the Cyprus bailout scheme. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)