* Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd fall 1.9 percent, while
Satyam Computer Services Ltd drops 1.6 percent, a day
after the companies said a long-planned merger between the two
had been delayed by an additional six months up to Sept. 30.
* The companies did not give a reason for the delay in their
exchange filing.
* Brokerage Sharekhan says in an email to clients that the delay
is "sentimentally negative" for the stocks, attributing the
reason to opposition to the merger from the Andhra Pradesh High
Court.
* "While business has been as usual for both the entities and
Tech Mahindra has already started seeing a lot of synergistic
benefits from Satyam, the Street has been pricing in the
merger," says Sharekhan.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)