* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.02 percent, in line with 8.0187 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.1 percent, while the lowest was 7.95 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.95 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.052 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.14 percent, while the lowest was 7.90 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)