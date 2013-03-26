* Indian one-day cash rate jumps to 8.20/8.30 percent, its highest level since Feb. 6, as demand for funds soars at the close of the current fiscal year during the holiday-shortened week. * The spike is well above Monday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. * Traders say lenders typically borrow more towards the end of a fiscal year to meet year-end demand for funds, which is being exacerbated by the two public holidays this week. * Banks borrowed 1.63 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility. Repo borrowings have consistently stayed above the one trillion mark for more than a week. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)