* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.51 percent. * Cash rate rises to a 7-week high as demand spikes towards the close of fiscal year which has been exacerbated by two public holidays. * Traders expect improving liquidity from April to help near-end OIS ease, which will help the long-standing inversion in the OIS curve to correct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)